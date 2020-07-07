PORTLAND — The city and Casco Bay Lines are teaming up to look at ways to improve the Peaks Island ferry landing and are seeking public input.

The project, according to the city, would improve safety, comfort and efficiency. An online survey is underway now through July 23, and a public meeting will be held through Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The meeting will include a presentation about the first two phases of the project, which included looking at passenger, vehicle and freight use for Peaks Island ferries, trends and future demand. The meeting will also include a discussion about recommendations.

For more information about the study, how to log into the meeting, more information and documents, visit www.portlandmaine.gov/2638/Peaks-Island-Ferry-Landside-Operations-S or contact Bruce Hyman, transportation program manager at [email protected].

