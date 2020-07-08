BUXTON – Charlene Francis Ricci, 77, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away on July 4, 2020.Charlene was born on January 25, 1943, in Portland, Maine, to Manus and Mary Gormley who raised their family on Portland’s West End. Not long after graduating from Portland High School she married her high school sweetheart, James J. Ricci Jr. They had one daughter, Peggy, and two sons, James and Peter Ricci.Charlene worked at Fox and Ginn until she became a mom, working as a homemaker until all three children were of school age. She then started working at Casco Bank on Monument Square in Portland. Casco Bank changed its name several times during Charlene’s career, becoming Bank of America before she retired.Family was very important to Charlene. She loved to play cards and drink tea with her mother and siblings. Spending time with her children and their families as well as her only grandchild, her angel boy, Sean, always put a smile on her face. She will be missed by many, but especially by her best friend and husband, James, of almost 60 Years. Charlene was predeceased by sisters, Peggy, Betty, Eleanor, Rosie, Madeleine and her brother, James. She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Peggy Cavanaugh and her husband Bill and their son Sean Cavanaugh; her son, James and his wife Tammy; her son, Peter; her sister, Rita, and brother-in-law, Hal Doten. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Charlie Phillips, Raymond Anania and Patrick Ricci; sisters-in-law, Helen Guimond and Evelyn Butts.Charlene will one day have her ashes along with those of her husband James and beloved dog, Sophie, spread In Casco Bay, Maine. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers or cards, Charlene would like donations to The American Cancer Association or The Animal Refuge League In Westbrook, Maine.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous