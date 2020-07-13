SCARBOROUGH — Beginning July 13, the Scarborough Public Library began welcoming cardholders wearing masks inside the building to browse the collection.

The library continues to follow the guidelines laid out by the State of Maine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen cardholders at any one time are allowed inside the library to select materials. Each visit must be limited to 30 minutes or less. Limited services offered by the library include: Browsing, Public Computer access (available by appointment only) and Curbside Pickup, during the same daily hours.

Until Labor Day, Scarborough Public Library hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As libraries across the state and country are just beginning to reopen, there are numerous considerations for health and safety given the nature of the lending process. Quarantining books and materials takes a minimum of 72 hours, delaying their return to the stacks. After being quarantined, returns are checked in and given credit for the date they were put in the book drop; no fines accumulate during the quarantine period. Materials borrowed before March 15 had due dates extended to: Friday, July 10, A – Dunton; Tuesday, July 14, Duperry – King; Friday, July 17, Kingsbury – Rafter; and Tuesday, July 21, Raftery – Z.

As of July 1, fines accrue after the three week lending period.

“It’s truly wonderful to see Scarborough library users in the building again,” library Director Nancy Crowell said. “We are so pleased to be able to add the opportunity to browse the collection to our other services — curbside pickup and public computer access by appointment. Additional details about the limited reopening of the building and instructions for making requests for curbside pickup and appointments for public computer access are available on the library website: www.scarboroughlibrary.org. Information about the Library’s summer reading programs for children and adults is also highlighted on the website.

