Scarborough Community Services and Southern Maine Agency are working together to offer a Meals to Go Program. Those ages 60 and older can get three pre-cooked freezer meals to enjoy when you need them for a suggested donation of only $10. For those under age 60 who would like the meals, the cost for the three meals is $15.

Drive-thru pick up for meals will be at the Scarborough High School Lower Parking Lot from 10 to 11 am on July 21, Aug. 4, and Aug. 25. Registration is required. Register for one or more days by calling 207-730-4173. Leave a message, and someone will get back to you. Those not registered with SMAA will need you to fill out a form over the phone.

Deadline to sign up for July 21 meals is July 13, by 4 p.m.

Deadline to sign up for Aug. 4 meals is July 27, by 4 p.m.

Deadline to sign up for Aug. 25 meals is Aug. 17, 4 p.m.

