CAPE ELIZABETH — The town green portion of the Ocean House Common mixed-use development project is making progress.

Town Planner Maureen O’Meara said that she expects the town green to be completed this year, but doesn’t have a definite date. The project is located beside Cape Elizabeth Town Hall at 326 Ocean House Road.

The green is part of the 2014 town center plan, which implements a recommendation for a village green that dates back to the 1990s, O’Meara said.

A member of the public who owns land in the town center was willing to provide space for the town green, she said. The space will serve as a central community hub.

“It was what the residents wanted,” O’Meara said. “It was created by residents, and adopted by the town council. They had talked about wanting to improve the look and create a community gathering place.”

