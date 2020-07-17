Here are results from Tuesday’s elections that weren’t reported in earlier editions:
State Sen. Rebecca Millett won the Democratic primary race against Kimberly Monaghan for the House District 30 seat representing part of Cape Elizabeth. The vote was 1,883-706 (73 percent). Millett will face Republican Timothy Thompson in the November election.
Meanwhile, State Rep. Anne Carney, who holds the House District 30 seat, won the Democratic primary race for Millett’s Senate District 29 seat, which represents Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough. Carney received 4,931 votes (57 percent), outpacing Sari Greene and Eben Rose. Carney faces Republican Stephanie Anderson in November.
Voters in Freeport, Pownal and Durham approved a $34.2 million budget for Regional School Unit 5. The 2020-21 budget was approved 2,155-539 (80 percent) in Freeport, 698-471 (60 percent) in Durham, and 390-192 (67 percent) in Pownal, with 73 percent overall voting in favor.
Voters in Gray and New Gloucester approved a $28.2 million budget for School Administrative District 15. The vote was 1,238-504 (71 percent) in Gray and 865-382 (69 percent) in New Gloucester, with 70 percent overall voting in favor.
