BOISE, Idaho – Nancy was born Sept. 29, 1941 in New York City. Nancy attended The Ethel Walker School and later graduated from Northwestern University in 1963 where she majored in Philosophy.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by love on June 23, 2020.

She is survived by three sisters; two daughters; two nephews, one niece; a grandson; and two grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to

The Nature Conservancy’s Carpenter Ranch

P.O. Box 955

Hayden, CO 81639

