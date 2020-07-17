William Sherman Morse 1957 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – William S. Morse, 63, of Brunswick, known as Bill and Billy to his friends and family, passed away peacefully in his home on July 12, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Bath on June 6, 1957, the son of Willis F. Morse and Jean B. Morse. When he was 10, Bill’s family moved to Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., returning to Maine each summer to the family cottage in Phippsburg. Bill graduated in 1975 from Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, N.Y., where he was a member of the boys’ basketball team. He attended Westchester Community College and the State University of New York at Oneonta. Following his classroom learning and in a quest for adventure, Bill and a friend hitchhiked across the country in the summer of 1977. Bill regaled us for years afterwards with many colorful stories of his experiences that epic summer. Bill was recently recognized for 40 years of service to Bath Iron Works. His BIW career began in the tin shop, where he eventually became a lead person. Bill taught the apprentice program and ran an entire crew. Most recently, Bill was an instrumental member of the CDM Group, where he was promoted last year to the highest level of Engineering Technician. Bill’s job and the people he worked with were immensely important to him, and he was highly regarded by many for his humor and everyday actions in support of the company. Bill’s greatest passions were sports, music, and his dogs. He coached third and fourth grade YMCA basketball for 17 years, followed by coaching a Maine Independent Travel League of third and fourth graders for six years. He coached Little League for 15 years and Babe Ruth League for seven years, winning the City of Bath Championships three times. He also coached the Brunswick Women’s Softball League, which finished fifth in the National Class C championships. From 1999 to 2016, Bill was a volunteer disc jockey and assistant music director at Bowdoin College’s student-run station, WBOR, where he hosted the popular weekly “Billy the Mountain” show. He also was music director for Bates College’s WRBC. He was happy when surrounded by music, his favorite genre being Rock and Roll and Alternative. Bill was an animal lover and had several dogs over the course of his life, including his beloved Keeshond, Koko. In addition to his parents, Bill is survived by his son, Aaron Morse, of Boothbay; his sister and her husband, Barbara and Martin Ollinger, of Brunswick; and his niece, Heather Stephens, of Seattle. Bill will be greatly missed by family and friends. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the MidCoast Humane Society (www.midcoasthumane.org) or to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).

