KENNEBUNK – Select board members bade farewell to one of their own July 14 as Chris Cluff attended his last meeting as a board member. The evening marked the end of Cluff’s latest term. He served a total of six years. His service included stints as vice chair and secretary of the select board, as a member of the PAYT, ordinance and finance subcommittees, and as liaison to the Bicentennial and Economic Development committees.

“His thoughtful and pragmatic approach to topics will be sorely missed,” said Blake Baldwin, board chair. “We wish him the very best in the future.”

Cluff, who chose not to run for re-election, was presented with a copy of a brick paver, a program that helps support Waterhouse Center, engraved with his name and his dates of service as a board member.

Peter Brewitt, who served on the town’s budget board, was elected to the board on July 14. William Ward was re-elected.

