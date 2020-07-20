KENNEBUNK – Peter Brewitt was recently sworn in as a member of the town’s select board following municipal elections on July 14. The oath of office was administered by Town Clerk Merton Brown.

Incumbent William Ward was re-elected to the board.

Both were unopposed in their bids for office, and were elected to three-year terms.

Brewitt served as the vice chair of the town budget board until his election to the select board – an individual can’t serve in both capacities at the same time.

Brewitt was raised in New Hampshire, served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, and was educated at the University of Maine. He later lived in New Hampshire and Vermont before returning to Maine in 1998.

