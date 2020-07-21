PORTLAND
The Portland Water District is seeking submissions for its 16th Images of Sebago Lake Calendar to be published this fall.
The PWD is looking for shots that celebrate the natural beauty of Sebago Lake and the streams and rivers that flow into it such as the Crooked River. All photographers will receive a complimentary calendar. Deadline for photo submissions is Aug. 2.
For more details, go to www.pwd.org/publications/sebago-lake-calendar.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
