Bath

Most meetings are canceled; see cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed meetings and the town calendar for those with virtual access.

Mon.  7/27  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Tues.  7/28  6:30 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Tues.  7/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  7/29  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  7/29  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for updates; most meetings can be accessed via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  7/28  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Thur.  7/30  2 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, usually updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  7/29  6 p.m.  Town Meeting  Topsham Fairgrounds

