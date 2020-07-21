Bath
Most meetings are canceled; see cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed meetings and the town calendar for those with virtual access.
Mon. 7/27 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Tues. 7/28 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee
Tues. 7/28 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 7/29 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 7/29 6:30 p.m. School Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for updates; most meetings can be accessed via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 7/28 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Thur. 7/30 2 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Topsham
For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, usually updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 7/29 6 p.m. Town Meeting Topsham Fairgrounds
