An Ogunquit Select Board member was arrested and charged with operating under the influence last weekend, Ogunquit police said.

Lindsey Perry, 35, was arrested on the operating under the influence charge on Sunday. She posted bail at the police station and is expected in court on Oct. 6.

Police Chief Patricia Arnaudin did not release any other details about Perry’s arrest.

Perry was elected to the Select Board in June 2019. She did not respond to an interview request Tuesday afternoon.

