Visit the city of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 7/22 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
Mon. 7/27 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Mon. 7/27 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
Tues. 7/28 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Tues. 7/28 5 p.m. Planning Board Zoom
