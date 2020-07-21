The Maine State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Newburgh woman, who suffers from dementia. A silver alert is issued when older people or senior citizens who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or some other mental disability are missing.

Cindy L. Dunton, 58, of Newburgh was last seen around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. At the time, Dunton was with her two golden retrievers.

The Maine Warden Service, which spent Tuesday searching for the woman, said Dunton will respond to her name, but is likely disoriented due to her dementia. Dunton lives at 216 Lindsey Road in Newburgh.

Dunton is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is most likely to be on foot. Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Maine State Police Dispatch Center at 207-973-3700.

Newburgh is a small town in Penobscot County.

