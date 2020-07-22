Southern Maine Community College announced its 2020 spring semester dean’s list.

Local residents on the dean’s list:

Arundel: Audrey DeWitt, Chelsie Mitch, Allina Podgurski, Emma Sheehan and Emily Temple. Kennebunk: Hannah Brimigion, Isabella Duncan, Andrea Gingras, Ashley Philbrick, Madeline Rheaume and Eric Yemma. Kennebunkport: Haley Batchelor, Kyle Emmons, Joshua Lavallee and Caroline Thompson.

Blueberry Fair moves to virtual format

First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk will host a Virtual Blueberry Fair Kickoff 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 1. Masks are and social distancing are required at the event. The event will feature blueberry buckle, iced tea or coffee with friends and neighbors. Virtual fair offerings will be available as well as blueberry paintings donated by artist Nancy Beers.

The annual Blueberry Fair cannot be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled as a virtual event Aug. 1-15. For more information, visit https://uukennebunk.org/2020-Blueberry-Fair. Beginning Aug. 1, visit the link and order Blueberry Fair goodies or give a donation to support First Parish Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »