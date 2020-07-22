Cape Elizabeth and South Portland’s school budgets were approved on July 14, and both communities saw the majority of voters choosing to mail absentee ballots this year.

In Cape Elizabeth, voters approved the $28.5 million school budget for fiscal year 2020-21. This means a .9 percent tax increase with the combined net school and municipal impact to the tax rate.

Also in Cape Elizabeth, Rebecca Millet, who ran against Kimberly Monaghan, was the Democratic candidate winning State House representative from District 30. Millet received over 1,883 votes and Monaghan received 706.

Cape Elizabeth’s two referendum questions passed, one asking for a $15 million bond and $30 million match for internet access, and the other asking for a transportation projects bond of $105 million in bonds and a $275 million match.

South Portland’s $53 million school budget was approved, with over 6,000 yes votes and 799 against. The tax rate increase for the net school and municipal budget will be 3.78 percent.

Superintendent Ken Kunin said that the district was grateful for the support.

“We are greatly appreciative of South Portland’s overwhelming support for our school budget at a time of such challenge and uncertainty,” Kunin said. “We will continue to focus all of our efforts on developing and implementing a plan to operate schools in this ongoing pandemic in a manner that serves our students and our community.”

Anne Carney won the Democratic primary for State Senate District 29, with more than 2,100 votes in Cape Elizabeth and more than 2,300 votes in South Portland. Carney was running against Sari Greene and Eben Rose.

“Thanks to all those who turned out to vote in the July 14 Democratic primaries, bond ballot and school budget approval,” Carney said. “I’m honored to have been one of three community-spirited, dedicated, candidates eager to represent Senate District 29 in the Maine Legislature and grateful for the support of the community.”

Voters in both communities favored Sara Gideon as the Democratic candidate for United States senator. Gideon received the majority of Maine democrats’ number one ranked votes.

The city of South Portland saw a 33 percent voter turnout, about 6,800 registered voters, with 75.5 percent of those absentee, City Clerk Emily Scully said.

Cape Elizabeth’s website reported a 44 percent turnout, about 3,600 voters, and 2,948 of them absentee.

