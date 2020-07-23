 

 

On Friday, July 17, in Cape Elizabeth, University of New England Professor of Environmental Studies Thomas Klak began to pollinate one of the state’s few surviving American chestnut trees with a blight-tolerant pollen speed-bred by Klak and his students. The pollen contains an extra gene from wheat, allowing it to resist the fungal blight that killed 3 billion chestnut trees from Maine to Alabama. This was the first time this has been done in Maine. Courtesy photo

Klak holds a vial of the blight-resistant pollen. Courtesy photo

 

