A volunteer fireman from Harpswell poses in front of a seascape backdrop for this studio portrait. Maine State Historian Earle Shettleworth has noted that membership in local fire companies was a particular matter of pride in Maine during this era and it was common for men to take their picture in uniform. The photo print on the great majority of tintypes was laterally reversed, so subjects appear as if in a mirror.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
