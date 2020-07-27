You won’t be able to watch theater professionals perform on stage at Ogunquit Playhouse this summer, but you can learn from them in a new slate of online classes being offered to students of all ages.

The On-Line Academy courses and camps, which began Monday, cover all aspects of theater production, from storytelling to technical skills to performance. Classes are limited in size to small groups of 10 to 15 people and led by professional teachers from the playhouse, Broadway, national tours and regional theaters, according to a press release.

“The On-Line Academy allows us to create more programming and reach a wider audience, including older students and adults from across the country,” managing director of the playhouse Kent Bridges said.

Children ages 5-7 can still sign up for the following two-day camps: Build-A-Prop, Aug. 3 and 5; Arts & Crafts for the Stage, Aug. 10 and 12; and Musical Scavenger Hunt, Aug. 17 and 20. The sessions will be conducted via Zoom from 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and cost $75 per child. Parent participation is encouraged.

Children ages 8-12 can participate in the weeklong online musical camp The Show Must Go Online (Aug. 3-7, $225 per student), in which they will rehearse and record individual scenes that will be played in order, to tell a story. The playhouse will also offer two sessions of The Broadway Experience, with the first running Aug. 10-14 and the second running Aug. 17-21, which will cover Broadway shows and songs for students to work on in small groups or one-on-one with instructors. Each course costs $225 per student and runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Students ages 13-18 can also enroll in their own version of The Broadway Experience camp with upcoming sessions running from Aug. 3-7, Aug. 10-14 and Aug. 17-21. Each session will cover three different musicals and costs $225 per student. The sessions will run via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon. A streaming of the final performances will be available for a small donation.

Workshops are available for students of all levels, who are at least 16 years old. The Performance Workshop will meet via Zoom for three weeks on Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. New sessions start on Aug. 18 (Storytelling/Writing Our Own Story) and Aug. 19 (Performing On Broadway) for $150 per person.

The Production Workshop will meet via Zoom once a week for three weeks, led by a professional teaching artist with a concentration in technical theater. A new session begins Aug. 19. Classes run from 4-5:30 p.m. and cost $150 per person.

The Broadway Guest Star Workshop will be taught by a Broadway artist and meet on Thursdays via Zoom. Each session will feature a different Broadway guest. The first session is July 30, the second is Aug. 6, the third is Aug. 13 and the final on Aug. 20. Each workshop runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and costs $75 per person.

The playhouse plans to continue with online programming throughout the year and hopes to return to the in-person model next summer, Bridges said.

“Adapting to virtual learning for our camps and workshops allows us to involve educators from across the country … and brings them right into the students’ homes,” he said.

The nonprofit organization relies on income through ticket sales, on-site youth education programs and ancillary sales for over 90 percent of its annual income and expects a multi-million dollar loss in 2020, Bridges said. The new camps and workshops that are part of the On-Line Academy will help to make up for some of that loss and allow the playhouse to continue its mission of spreading theater education to its patrons.

Each program has a $10 non-refundable registration fee. For more information, email [email protected] or visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Staff Writer Emma Sorkin can be reached at: [email protected]

