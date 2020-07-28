KENNEBUNKPORT – John Gerard Senese Jr., 91, “Jack,” formerly of Newtown, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 26, 2020, at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 17, 1929, to John G. and Maryon K. Senese.

He earned his way into Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. It was in Boston that he met the love of his life, Anne Marie Shea, whom he married in 1951. Jack lead a successful career in top engineering firms, and, in 1976, he made the courageous leap to start his own company, CPI Incorporated. After many years of hard work, CPI was regarded as a leader in the industry. Equally important as success to Jack were the lifelong friendships he built along the way.

Upon the sale of CPI and his retirement in 1994, Jack and Anne moved to Kennebunkport, Maine. He and Anne thoroughly embraced the adventure of making new friends, renovating two houses well into their 80s , traveling and living the life they dreamed of together.

Jack, a devout Catholic, credited his profound sense of spirituality and belief in God as a great source of his joy and comfort, saying that prayer had become an essential element of his life. He remained living independently in Kennebunkport where he discovered a love for painting, volunteering with Hospice and spending time with family.

Jack was a dedicated and loving husband of father of four, grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of eight, and great-great grandfather of one.

He was predeceased by his beloved Anne Marie Shea Senese on January 26, 2015, and his daughter Kathryn Pleasants on December 8, 2015.

Survivors include his children Jane Longden, John G. Senese, III, and Hilary Nimons, grandchildren Amy, Damian, Keith, Meghan, Michael, Matthew, Chris, Jenny, Jack, Don, Jake and Jesse as well as eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Jack will be remembered by his contagious smile and a profound zest for living his life to the fullest.

Visiting hours will be held 4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. All are reminded to bring a mask to wear, there will be a few available if needed. A funeral mass and burial will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jack’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. http://www.bibbermemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made toward the art department at The Center,

175 Port Road,

Kennebunk, ME 04043,

attention Kate Jollie,

in Jack’s memory.

