LYMAN – Rodney K. Hammond, 88, a well-known and dedicated community member of Lyman, died peacefully with his family by his side, on July 26, 2020 at Huntington Commons in Kennebunk.Rodney was born in Sanford on Aug. 4, 1931, the son of Sidney and Myrtle (Sprague) Hammond. He attended Parsonsfield Seminary for three years, and then graduated from Alfred High School in 1950.Following graduation, Rodney worked in a furniture factory in Limerick and did some logging. In 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with distinction until he was honorably discharged in 1954. Rodney married his sweetheart and soulmate, Ruth Holmes of Alfred on Aug. 28, 1954 and they were married by Ruth’s dad, Rev. Lester Holmes. They bought a farm on the Old North Berwick Rd. in Lyman. Together they loved and raised four children, Judy, Brian, Debbie and Tom. He owned and milked as many as 120 cows twice a day for over 25 years then turned to raising beef cattle for Granite State Packing, at times having up to 1000 head at the farm.After retiring from farming he went to work for R C Hazelton’s where he became widely known southern Maine as the Baler Fix it man. He was also a member of the Massabesic Lions Club for several years as well as Farm Bureau and York County Soil and Water Conservation District. Aside from the farm, Rodney’s interests included attending his kids and later on the grandkids sporting events and dance recitals, also squeezing in some great-grandkids sporting events! Many memories were made by having picnics in the hayfield, trips to the beach to cool off, cousins spending summers learning the farming life. . . Family get togethers picking apples in the fall. Rodney served his town generously and gave his time and energy for his friends and neighbors. Rodney’s involvement in Lyman includes serving as Assessor (1981-1987), Board of Assessment Review, Budge Committee (2006-2012), Building Committee, Charter Commission, Comprehensive Plan, Forestry Committee, Planning Board (1987-2007) Board of Selectmen (1973-1979) and Zoning Board of Appeals. Rodney was also a long-standing member of the Board of Assessment Review for over 30 years. In June of 2019, Rodney was so honored to participate in the Honor Flight from Maine to Washington, D.C. He visited the Korean War Memorial, as well as the ceremony at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier.Rodney will be remembered as a man of principles and a man dedicated to his family and community. He worked hard every day on the farm, yet he found special moments through-out the day. Being able to work the land of his farm, raise his children with values which included a strong work ethic and helping your friends and neighbors in need. But, as we know, beside a good man is a beautiful, strong wife and helpmate. He had that in Ruth as they shared in their journey together as husband and wife. Rodney will be dearly missed by his wife, family and his community. He has entered into eternal rest. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth J. Hammond of Lyman; his four children, Judith Abbott and husband David of Lyman, Brian Hammond and wife Sue of Lyman, Deborah Mayo and husband Scott of Acton, and Thomas Hammond of Lyman; his sister, Beverly Littlefield of Portland; and nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A private graveside committal with military honors will be held later.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. This will give other veterans a chance to travel and show respect to so many who have served our country.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to theHonor Flight MaineP.O. Box 1770Portland, ME 04104-1770

