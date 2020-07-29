SCARBOROUGH — A man who police say stole a Land Rover from a dealership in Scarborough on Wednesday was arrested, and a women who was in the car at the time was released without injury.

Mark Lindholm, 47, of Madison, Maine is currently being held in New Hampshire where he was arrested on a receiving stolen property charge.

On Wednesday, July 29, Scarborough Communications received a report that a man stole a 2020 Land

Rover from the Land Rover Dealership at 371 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough.

At the time of the alleged theft, a woman who worked for the dealership was in the the vehicle taking pictures from the backseat when the man took off with her in the Land Rover, Scarborough Police said.

Eventually, the man agree to let her out of the vehicle, police said, and she was released unharmed.

The Land Rover was located after it had been abandoned in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a short time later, according to police.

At about 1 p.m., Portsmouth Police Department took Lindholm into custody. Once he is transferred to Maine he will be charged with theft by unauthorized use of property and kidnapping, according to Scarborough Police.

