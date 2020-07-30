Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunkport announced August information

The current hours for the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to noon. Book sale items are available during open hours on the porch.

Wine Online with Maine & Vine

Join the library on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. for an hour of tasting, information and trivia. Local shop owner, Lani Dietz, and guest Sommelier, Betsy Ross, will guide participants through the program with ideas, pairings and educational tidbits while sipping sparkling wines. This will be a Zoom presentation moderated by Mary-Lou Boucouvalas at Graves Library. Call the library at 967-2778 to register by Wednesday, Aug. 19. The library will send a Zoom link on the day of the event. All participants are encouraged to purchase wine at Wine & Vine in Lower Village Kennebunk prior to the start time. All participants are also invited to call 50 Local to order a snack box.

Read Me (Read Maine)

For the summer of 2020, participants can be part of a statewide discussion different from politics and pandemics? Participants will discuss books with family, friends and neighbors. Read ME is a statewide community read that gets Maine adults all reading two books recommended by a well-known Maine author. For 2020, the Maine Humanities Council’s recommending author Lily King has chosen “Roughhouse Friday” by Jaed Coffin and “The Vigilance of Stars” by Patricia O’Donnell.

The summer reading season will culminate at the end of August with a special episode of Maine Calling, broadcast in front of a live audience (date and location TBD). We have copies of “Roughhouse” and “Vigilance” at the library ready for check out. Don’t know much about Lily King? The library has her stuff, too.

Book Groups

Second Thursday at 9:45 a.m., in the garden area (weather permitting).

Last Thursday at 6 p.m., in the garden area (if rain, a Zoom link will be offered to members).

Weekly Story Time – via Facebook

Every Friday at 10 a.m., Miss Stephanie offers a live story time for young readers and their families. Tune in on the Graves Library Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Terri Tales – via Facebook

Annie the Artist (a guest from Terri Tales) will lead an art class for young patrons. Preregistration is required. Give the library a call to get on the list, 967-2778. Reading packet and craft kit will be available on the porch for pick-up prior to the event. This is a prerecorded program on the Graves Library Facebook page. Join in on Thursday, Aug. 4 at any time.

Dickie the Drummer will be Miss Terri’s guest on her getting famous special show. This is a prerecorded program on the Graves Library Facebook page. Join in on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at any time.

Virtual Yoga

Join the library on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook for yoga. Explore movements and breathing for a balance of strength and peacefulness. Taught by Mindy Miller Muse. No experience needed. For ages 6 and older.

Calling all LEGO Club members

Join the library on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. on its Facebook page to make something with LEGOs. A challenge will be given at the beginning of the program. Participants can build a creation along with Miss Stephanie. For children of all ages. Photos can be posted to the library’s website for all friends to see.

