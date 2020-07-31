BRUNSWICK – Alex passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine, at the age of 31.

Alex was born at Maine Medical Center in Portland on June 6, 1989, to Martha and Peter Lawlor and lived in Freeport for the first two years of his life. The family then moved to Yarmouth and that is where he and his younger brother, Christopher “Chris”, 27, grew up and attended school. Alex was a strong student, did very well in the Yarmouth school system, and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Southern Maine. He was an active participant at First Parish Church, Yarmouth, during his youth. He enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends, attending Patriots and Celtics games. He equally enjoyed playing pickup basketball with his brother, his cousins and friends. In the summer, he got much enjoyment heading over to the family camp on Kezar Lake for swimming, boating and just chilling on the dock.

Alex was quiet, thoughtful, a good listener and had a wonderful sense of humor. His skill and ease with technology and electronics made him “the one to call” with all the setup needs and troubleshooting issues; our own personal IT tech. Alex enjoyed thoughtful conversation, especially one on one. His personality brought out traits of compassion, sensitivity, quiet composure; and he was very supportive of those he loved.

Alex will be greatly missed and forever loved by his mom and dad of Brunswick, Maine, brother Chris of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

At the family’s request, no services will be held.

Since Alex was especially fond of “Troy,” the family’s beloved Newfoundland, donations may be made in his memory to Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland;

P.O. Box 336;

Westbrook, ME 04098

