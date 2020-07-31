TOPSHAM – Thomas E. Michaud Jr., 82, of the Tedford Road, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Mid Coast Hospital.

He was born in Brunswick on Dec. 26, 1937, the son of Thomas and Yvonne Bouchard Michaud Sr. He attended Brunswick and Topsham schools.

Tom enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served until 1959.

On Feb. 11, 1961, he married Judith Bodge and they were married for nearly 60 years.

For 23 years he worked at Pejepscot Paper Company. When he was not there, he could be found working as a trained electrician or as a mason helper. Prior to the mill closing, foresight led him to work at BIW until he retired.

In his early years he enjoyed hunting, camping and all forms of travel. Tom found great pleasure playing cribbage and socializing but more then anything he loved being with his family.

Tom was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Elks Lodge.

Surviving besides his wife Judy are two daughters Debbie Dunn and her husband, Kurt; Donna Greenlaw and her husband Dana all of Topsham; grandsons, Thomas Dunn and Nicholas Greenlaw and granddaughter, Emily Dunn. Tom is survived by siblings, Georgette Helie, Lucy Hodgdon, David Michaud and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held by invitation.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where a video tribute may be viewed and memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous