Service for the Rev. Swanson

An online virtual service to celebrate the life of the Rev. John Swanson, who passed away in February at the age of 88, is at 2 p.m. Aug. 31. Swanson was a well-known and beloved, longtime Bridgton resident and minister at the First Congregational Church Bridgton, UCC. All are welcome to attend the virtual service, which will be livestreamed from the church and include a virtual choir and military honors ceremony. For information on streaming the service please go to fccbridgton.org/upcoming-events/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Swanson Memorial Fund through the First Congregational Church, 33 South High St., Bridgton ME 04009.

Runoff election slated

A run-off election for a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen will be held Aug. 25. The contest is between candidates Paul Tworog and Bernard King, who each received 347 votes in the July 14 town elections. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgton Town Hall and absentee ballots will be available at the town clerk’s office starting July 27. For more information about the elections and voting go to bridgtonmaine.org/elections/.

New priest at St. Joseph

The Rev. Father M. Arockia Natha Prabu, HGN, has been appointed parochial vicar of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, which includes St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bridgton, among others. A native of Tiruvannamalai, India, Prabu was ordained to the priesthood on April 10, 2013, in Melavalady, India, and he served as an assistant parish priest in four parishes in India before arriving in Maine in 2019. Prabu will begin his new assignment this Saturday, Aug. 1.

New book released

Hancock Lumber CEO Kevin Hancock recently released his second book, “The Seventh Power—One CEO’s Journey into the Business of Shared Leadership.” In it he explores various aspects of leadership he discovered through the stories of others. The lessons he learned are applicable to everyone, not only businesses. Hancock started writing when he began to lose his voice and produced his first book, “Not For Sale –Finding Center in the Land of Crazy Horse,” in 2017. He is currently working on a third book he hopes will be published next year. Both of his books are available at Bridgton Books, 140 Main St., which is open for in-store and curbside service.

LEA needs volunteers

The Lakes Environmental Association, in conjunction with other environmental organizations, is looking for volunteers to help survey large aquatic insects in the Sebago Lake area. Online and in-person training will be provided. To learn more go to maineaudubon.org/events, email [email protected] or call 781-2330 ext.219.

