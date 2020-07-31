Tales from Norumbega

Families looking for a unique way to spend a summer evening have an entertaining option, free of charge, courtesy of New Gloucester Parks and Recreation. Michael Fralich, an experienced storyteller, will be narrating tales that the whole family will enjoy at 6 p.m. every other Wednesday.

The next program is Aug. 5 at the gazebo behind the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road.

Since there are only 10 spots available, families are asked to register prior to the event at ngrecreation.com. Attendees should bring camp chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn.

Virtual rug hooking

Virtual Rug Hooking Workshop: Heart in Hand, co-hosted by Parris House Wool Works and Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, will provide an introduction to North American rug hooking. Participants will create a 5-inch square wool on linen rug led by fiber artist Beth Miller.

During the first of two sessions on Aug. 15, students will learn the basic technique of rug hooking and practice it while Miller is available to supervise. In the second session on Aug. 29, students will be steaming and finishing the squares using Shaker yarn. Videos will be made available for reference between sessions and Miller will be available for contact to field questions.

Fees are $75 and up. Register online at maineshakers.com/product/rug-hooking-workshop before Saturday, Aug. 8, to allow time for kit shipment.

Reset to Channel 3

Have you had trouble finding local access television Channel 3? That might be because Charter Communications/Spectrum booted it to Channel 1302 in November 2018.

Representatives from Community Television Association of Maine described the action as having relegated Maine’s local access stations to digital Siberia. They fought the change through legislative action and the court system and won.

Due to a ruling by Federal Judge Nancy Torresen, nearly all PEG channels in Maine have to be returned to their former location on July 31. Former CTAM president Tony Vigue informed the NG Cable TV Committee that as per Deputy Attorney General Chris Taub, the station will be moved back to Channel 3 on July 31. He added that the channel will continue to be carried on 1302 in addition to 3.

