SERVICE NOTICE

CAPE ELIZABETH – James G. Cudmore, 81, of Phoebe’s Way died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a long illness.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view James full obituary please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .

