Do you know art? Can you write succinctly and lucidly (and on deadline) explaining, and critiquing, its complexities?
We’re in search of a freelance art critic to review local shows and exhibitions for the Audience section of the Maine Sunday Telegram. To apply, send a letter explaining why you’re the person for the position, along with a resume and writing sample, to Features Editor Leslie Bridgers at [email protected].
