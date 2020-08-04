Wayne Thomas Adams, 79, a longtime Kennebunkport resident and well known attorney died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a brief illness.

Wayne was born May 24, 1941 in Biddeford, a son of Donald Thomas and Velda (Garvin) Adams. He attended Kennebunkport schools, graduating from Kennebunk High School. Wayne earned a bachelor’s degree at Bowdoin College and went on to earn his law degree from the University of Chicago.

Wayne served his country in the United States Army and retired from the Army Active Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, having served as a Military Intelligence Officer. He saw active duty in Vietnam. He served five years in the Foreign Service of the State Department during which time he was a Vice Consul in Brussels.

During his remarkable career, he practiced law for 35 years at Reagan and Adams in Kennebunk before venturing out on his own for several years. He had spent the last 15 delightful years at Bergen and Parkinson before retiring this year.

Wayne had a firm belief in public and community service, serving as long-time town meeting moderator for both Kennebunk and Kennebunkport. He served as a past commodore of the Kennebunk River Club, a member of the Arundel Yacht Club, member and past president of the Kennebunk Rotary Club, a vestryman and member of St. David’s Episcopal Church as well as St. Ann’s Episcopal Church.

Wayne was a long-time active member and past master of Arundel Lodge, No. 76 in Kennebunkport, where he was instrumental in re-establishing the Lafayette chapter of Demolay at the lodge and was also honored to be elected as Grand Master for the state of Maine. He was a past member of the Masonic Education and Lodge Services (MEALS) Committee and was chairman of the Disbursement Committee of the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, a member of four bodies of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Portland and served as Sovereign Prince. He was a member of Murray Chapter #20, RAM, Maine Council #7, R&SM, St. Armand’s Commandery #20, Knights Templar, a Noble of Kora Temple AAONMS and an honorary member of the Supreme Council 33nd Degree in Pittsburgh, and was a past director of PUT Stevens, Royal Order of Jesters.

In his spare time Wayne enjoyed developing Adams Woods Preserve, working his Christmas tree farm on his property and spending time with his friends and family.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Catherine Jones Adams in 2017.

Survivors include his son, Bradford Adams and his wife Clara Long and their children Sage and Luca of Oakland, California; daughter Sarah O’Sullivan and husband Brian and their son Logan Douglas of Kennebunkport and Emily Adams and her husband Joel Aguilar and their children Goya and Lorenzo of Oaxaca, Mexico; his brother, Bruce Adams of Kennebunkport; by his companion, Diane Denk and by a wide circle of friends throughout the state.

Due to concerns of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the family lot in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, PO Box 430, Holden, ME 04439 or to Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, PO Box 7004, Cape Porpoise, ME 04014.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Wayne’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043, www.bibbermemorial.com.

