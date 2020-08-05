The Maine Mariners will have to wait a little longer to get back onto the ice for the 2020-21 season.

The ECHL announced Wednesday that the start date for the season has been pushed back to Dec. 4, with a full 72-game schedule to follow.

The ECHL had originally been set to begin on Oct. 16 but with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the league worked with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association to come up with a later start date.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin in a statement. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”

The ECHL canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season on March 15, following the lead of other professional and collegiate leagues.

Adjustments to the 2020-21 season will be announced at a later date.

This story will be updated.

