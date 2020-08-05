FALMOUTH- Gregory James Smith, 72, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.

Gregory was born in Queens, New York, on April 27, 1948, to the late James Joseph and Gloria Jean (nee Grossarth) Smith. Greg attended Xavier High School. In 1965 at a party Greg always described as being serendipitous, he met Margaret “Peggy” McCormack. Greg attended Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut and on March 7, 1970, during his senior year in college he married Peggy. This past March 7, Greg and Peggy were surprised with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Smith; children Rebecca (Smith) Griego and husband Adrian and their children, Caleb, Vincent and Marielena of Abington, Mass.; Johanna Smith and her daughter Lillianna Harriman of Westbrook; Joshua Smith and wife Lisa and their children, Ryan and Allison of Brookline, N.H.; Bethany Smith of Baltimore, Md.; and Megan (Smith) Topper and husband Michael and soon to be daughter Emily, of Barrington, N.H.; his brothers, Kevin, Patrick and Brendan Smith and sisters, Maryann Aufort and Jeannine Hart.

The Smith Family would like to express our sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors at Mercy Hospital for being so kind to him in his final few days. Because his family was not able to be with him, knowing he was able to laugh and joke with all of you throughout this brings great comfort.

A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date.

