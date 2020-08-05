Lynn M. Reid 1959 – 2020 FARMINGTON – Lynn M. Reid passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 10, 1959, at Brunswick Community Hospital in Brunswick. She grew up in West Harpswell, attended West Harpswell Elementary School and graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 1977. Later in life she achieved her associate degree from Southern Maine Community College. Lynn worked in many fields, from restaurants to real estate, to most recently a massage therapist and holistic healer. Lynn touched the lives of everyone who met her in a positive way. She was loved by many and her loss is felt by all who knew her. She was the sweetest, with just the right pinch of salt. Tough as nails and tender as a fawn. She had the ability to ease your pain, no matter if the source was physical or emotional. Each relationship she had was individual and meaningful. Everyone was happy to see her. She made us all feel special. Lynn loved riding her horse, was an excellent swimmer, and developed a love for underwater diving. She also tutored knot tying during Voc10 in high school. She became the leader of her family at a very young age and brought a rock solid commitment to anyone she considered family. Lynn was a founding member of the Kookie Kousins, a very close knit group and another example of how she made us all better for her being a part. She was the kindest, sweetest soul and now has become an angel in Heaven instead of on Earth. Lynn is survived by her husband of 40 years Ricky Reid Sr.; son Ricky Jr. and his wife Lisa, daughter Heidi Sanford and her husband Morgan; grandchildren, Autumn, Abby, Conor, Samantha, Michael, Jillian, and Paisley; brothers, David R. Sparks Jr. and Jeffery B. Sparks; nieces, Ashley Braley and Alicia Sparks; and her father, David. She was predeceased by her mother, Sydney Woodbury and her stepfather, Alden Woodbury. A Celebration of Life (potluck) will be held at her son’s house, 1409 Harpswell Neck Rd. in South Harpswell on August 8 at 2 p.m.

