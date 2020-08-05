Falmouth Fire-EMS awards inaugural scholarship

Falmouth Fire-EMS awarded a $1,000 scholarship on July 22 to Isabella Roy, a 2020 graduate of Falmouth High School. Roy is the first recipient of the annual scholarship, created to recognize graduating high school seniors living in the Falmouth community who plan to continue their post-secondary education in the field of firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing or a related field. Roy plans to study at the University of New England in Biddeford this fall.

Chief Howard Rice Jr. presented the award to Roy and wished her the best of luck in her journey into nursing, especially in these ever-changing times of COVID-19.

“It is great to see another Falmouth High School graduate entering the medical profession,” Rice said. “It will be challenging, yet rewarding.” Several members of the on-duty crew at the presentation also wished Roy well in her intended career path.

State tapped for DOE innovative education funding

Maine was one of 11 states that will share more than $180 million in new grant funding to rethink education and better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rethink K-12 Education Models Grant will support states’ efforts to create new, innovative ways for students to continue learning in ways that meet their needs. Awards range from $6 million to $20 million; Maine has been awarded $16.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education.

The program supports new, innovative ways to access education with an emphasis on meeting students’ needs during the coronavirus national emergency. Specifically, it called for projects to provide families with:

microgrants to ensure families have access to technology and services for remote learning;

statewide virtual learning and courses so students can access a full range of subjects, even those not taught in their schools;

new models for providing remote education to ensure that every child is learning and preparing for successful careers and lives.

In partnership with the University of Maine and other higher education organizations in Maine, courses in research and development, innovation engineering and design, and others will be made available to educators. This project involves statewide professional development in innovation and innovative project design, financial support for school units to pilot and collect data on innovative projects designed, coaching and technical support for pilot districts, and an online hub that unites educators statewide as a community of practice to share innovative models, recommendations, tools and resources.

“This has been a team effort on the part of our staff and our partners throughout the state,” said Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. “I believe this project will place Maine at the forefront of innovation nationwide.”

In the coming weeks, the DOE will be reaching out with opportunities to participate and invite those with experience in innovative project design to partner with them to design and deliver workshops.

SMCC to offer water treatment technology program

Southern and Northern Maine Community Colleges are partnering to offer NMCC’s Water Treatment Technology program on SMCC’s South Portland campus this fall.

The degree and certificate programs were launched at the request of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in 2018 to train people to fill vital in-demand jobs at water treatment facilities across Maine. By offering the program at SMCC, NMCC is expanding its training opportunities to meet the growing demand for skilled employees in Portland and southern Maine.

“This affordable, accessible program will help businesses and municipalities build the workforces they need to grow and prosper while strengthening Maine’s economy,” SMCC President Joe Cassidy said.

Through a combination of online learning and hands-on instruction delivered in a state-of-the-art lab, the program will provide training for future water treatment technicians at government and private water and wastewater treatment plants across Maine. Additional employment opportunities are available for laboratory analysis, chemical process and sales positions in companies that support the water industry.

To learn more, visit the NMCC Water Treatment Technology webpage.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: