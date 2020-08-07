WISCASSET — Peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker on a Behind Closed Doors Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

See rooms not included on the general tour. Experience this tour made more personal with a maximum tour size of six people to allow for social distancing.

Located at 2 Lee St. in Wiscasset, this historic mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family who lived here for over 140 years. Admission is $15 for members of Historic New England, $25 for nonmembers. Space is very limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance tickets. Buy online at https://my.historicnewengland.org/6748/cat-doors-aug-8 or call 207-882-7169.

Castle Tucker was built in 1807 by one of Wiscasset’s most prominent citizens, Congressman and Judge Silas Lee. In 1858, Captain Richard Tucker Jr., scion of a prominent Wiscasset shipping family, bought the house for his new and growing family. The Tuckers updated and redecorated to reflect the styles of their time. Very little was changed in the house after 1900, including a kitchen with four generations of kitchen technology still in place where it was used. The Behind Closed Doors Tour will be repeated on Saturday August 27, Thursday, September 17 and Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Historic New England tells the stories of over 400 years of life in New England through its historic houses, collections, publications and programs. Learn more at www.HistoricNewEngland.org.

