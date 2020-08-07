While I fully agree with Alison Hepler’s support of the strike at BIW (“BIW strike affects everyone in the community,” The Times Record, Aug. 5), I am concerned that the strikers are, for the most part, not wearing masks as they shout out their grievances and are not practicing social distancing. Even though they are outside, they might unwittingly be contracting and then spreading the virus amongst themselves and also in the larger community as they frequent local businesses and grocery stores. Wouldn’t it be more advisable for them to take every precaution possible to avoid adversely affecting everyone in the community?

Janet Kehl,

Arrowsic

