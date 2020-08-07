CHICAGO — Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Luplow was 0 for 21 with a walk this season before homering.

Domingo Santana added a solo homer in the eighth.

Plesac (1-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven in lowering his ERA to 1.29. Cleveland has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.

Yoan Moncada homered in the eighth for Chicago. He has reached in 19 straight games dating back to last Sept. 25.

YANKEES, RAYS SPLIT: Austin Meadows hit a two-run single and Tampa Bay held on for a split of seven-inning games in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees won the opener, 8-4, as ace Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win.

Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning but gave up three runs with two outs and was pulled because of a high pitch count.

Cole was bidding to tie Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta and Rube Marquard for the third-longest streak ever. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell leads the list with 24 wins in a row, followed by Roy Face with 22.

Cole struck out 10, walked one and gave up six hits. His only loss since May 2019 came in Game 1 of the World Series last October, pitching for Houston against Washington.

METS 8, MARLINS 4: J.D. Davis homered and drove in a career-high four runs, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto also connected, and New York finally slowed down visiting Miami.

Going into Saturday night, the Marlins were 5-0 since returning to the field from an eight-day layoff after 18 players tested positive for COVID-19.

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 1: Marcus Semien homered in the first inning, Frankie Montas pitched seven scoreless innings, and Oakland beat visiting Houston for its eighth straight victory.

TIGERS 11, PIRATES 5: Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all hit home runs in the first inning as Detroit won at Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 0: Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win since last June, and Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto homered to lead Philadelphia to a win at home.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 3: Pat Valaika, Pedro Severino and Anthony Santander homered during a five-run rally in the eighth inning as Baltimore won at Washington.

REDS 4, BREWERS 1: Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to lift Cincinnati to a victory at Milwaukee.

ROYALS 9, TWINS 6: Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings, the second blast coming in a go-ahead six-run fourth inning, and Kansas City won at home.

RANGERS 2, ANGELS 0: Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer after missing a game with a sore right wrist, and six Texas pitchers combined on a four-hitter against visiting Los Angeles.

NOTES

GIANTS: Jeff Samardjiza has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder impingement.

PADRES: First baseman Eric Hosmer was activated from the injured list after missing 11 of the first 14 games because of gastritis.

