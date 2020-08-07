SOUTH PORTLAND – Steven Arthur LaBerge, 64, of South Portland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Portland, Maine, son of Arthur LaBerge and Nancy Libby LaBerge on November 16, 1955, Steve attended South Portland Schools and graduated from South Portland High School in 1974. In 1988, he met the love of his life, Michelle Foster, and the two were married in 1989. He was employed at Jordan’s Meats from 1974 through its closure in 2005 and was employed for the last 15 years at Barber Foods where he most recently served as the Sr. Supervisor of Food Safety and Quality Assurance.

Steve was an incredible husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to his family. He was well known for his tenacious work ethic, generosity, quick wit, and contagious laugh. An avid New England sports fan, he rarely missed a Red Sox or Patriots game. He loved to cook, and he never missed an opportunity to make friends and family a home-cooked meal. He had a strong passion for music, which he passed on to his three sons.

Steve is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Nancy, and son, Justin.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Michelle, his sons Timothy and Matthew of South Portland, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Young LaBerge of Washington D.C., sister Christa McBrady of South Portland, brother David LaBerge of Scarborough, sister-in-law Anita of Gorham, sister Debbie Parslow and husband Wayne of Lyman, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved in-laws on his wife’s side of the family.

Visiting Hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Avenue, South Portland. At the request of the family, all guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing per CDC guidelines.

The family would like to thank New England Cancer Specialists of Scarborough, the doctors and nurses at Maine Medical Center, the emergency responders from the South Portland Fire and Police departments, and his family at Barber Foods.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to South Portland Music Boosters and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

