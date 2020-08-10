Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona will return to the team Tuesday after missing more than a week so he could rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition.

The team said Francona will be in the dugout when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. Francona has missed Cleveland’s past eight games with the gastrointestinal issue, which has bothered him since spring training in Arizona.

The 61-year-old skipped the weekend trip to Chicago to get extra rest. After playing the Cubs, the Indians will go back on the road, to Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Francona is in his eighth season with Cleveland. The Indians have made the playoffs four times under Francona, who guided the club to the 2016 World Series.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. filled in while Francona was out, and the team was forced to shuffle its coaching staff after hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo opted out of the remainder of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

METS: Marcus Stroman’s recovery from a torn left calf muscle was almost complete, and he was in line to possibly make his season debut for the New York Mets next week against the Miami Marlins.

But the idea of traveling to one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots played a factor in Stroman’s decision Monday to opt out of the 2020 season.

“Obviously, you see the Cardinals, the Marlins, you see spikes everywhere in the country, you see protocols not being handled properly from citizens everywhere,” Stroman said during a Zoom call. “You see us going to Florida soon. That was a big discussion I had with my family. Going to see the Marlins soon, that’s something I don’t want to be in that situation.”

Stroman, scheduled to become a free agent after the season, is the second Mets player to opt out this month. Designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes left the team Aug. 2.

DODGERS: Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The team said the move is retroactive to Sunday, and left-hander Adam Kolarek was recalled from the alternate training site at the University of Southern California.

Kelly hasn’t allowed a run over 6 1/3 innings in seven games this season. He has given up five hits to go with five walks and five strikeouts. Less than two weeks ago, Kelly was suspended by MLB for eight games for throwing two pitches near the heads of Houston hitters, a penalty he is appealing. The 32-year-old right-hander is on the IL for the fifth time in his career.

DIAMONDBACKS: Arizona placed Madison Bumgarner placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain.

The left-hander was lifted after two innings Sunday against San Diego due to back spasms.

The Diamondbacks placed Bumgarner on the injured list Monday and selected the contract of right-hander Jeremy Beasley from their alternate training site.

Bumgarner allowed six runs on five hits in two innings against the Padres to remain winless since signing an $85 million, five-year deal with Arizona last offseason. The four-time All-Star has seen his velocity dip into the upper 80s this season and has a 9.35 ERA after Sunday’s start.

Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion in 11 seasons with San Francisco.

