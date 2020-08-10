Mr. Victor W. Hutchins, 79, of Cape Porpoise, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 following an extended illness.

Mr. Hutchins was born June 28, 1941 in Biddeford, to the late Edward Hutchins and Jennie Torrisi Hutchins.

Mr. Hutchins was a lifelong lobsterman from the age of 14. He and his wife Pamela Grover Hutchins were married on Dec. 12, 1970 in Arundel. He loved the Red Sox, Patriots and watching NASCAR.

Mr. Hutchins is survived by his wife of 49 years Pamela Grover Hutchins of Cape Porpoise; Son and daughter-in-law Cordell “Bump” and Janine Hutchins of Kennebunk; granddaughter Grace Hutchins of Kennebunk; and brother Kenneth E. Hutchins and partner Karla Taylor of Kennebunkport.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

