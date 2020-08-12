PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a specific vision last summer when they examined the rubble of a first-round sweep at the hands of the New York Islanders. General manager Jim Rutherford, coach Mike Sullivan and his staff then spent the offseason revamping a team it believed would be good enough to return to the Stanley Cup.

It worked during the regular season. Then, following a four-month break, it didn’t. The Penguins were outplayed by the seemingly overmatched Montreal Canadiens in the qualifying round, losing the best-of-five series in four games.

The result was “puzzling” to Rutherford and “disappointing” to Sullivan. And it ended up costing assistants Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi their jobs. The team announced Wednesday all three would not have their contracts renewed following a second straight postseason flameout. The contracts originally expired at the end of June but were temporarily extended for the playoffs.

“These guys are good coaches, and they’re my friends,” Sullivan said. “We’ve been through a lot together as a group. But when teams with high expectations such as ours don’t have success, then change is inevitable.”

Rutherford spoke Tuesday about the importance of helping an aging roster get younger in the coming months. The plan now includes finding fresh voices to help Sullivan get his message across.

“We just thought we needed to change the dynamic of our coaching staff,” Rutherford said in a statement. “We have very high standards here in Pittsburgh, and we want to continue competing for Stanley Cups. The message to our fans is that ‘We are not rebuilding, we’re re-tooling.’”

