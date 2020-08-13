BRISTOL, Conn. – Ronald G. Boisvert, 82, of Bristol, beloved husband of Gloria (Vasques) Brophy Boisvert and the late Rachel (LePage) Boisvert, passed away on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) surrounded by his family. Ron was born in Biddeford, Maine on November 15, 1937 and was a son to the late Joseph and Frances (Ducharme) Boisvert. Ron has lived in Bristol since 1956 and was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol. In 1993, he retired from Pratt & Whitney after 35 years. Ron (Dad) was such a good man, and he showed his family how to live a good, happy life. He was devoted to his first wife, Rachel, and it was a surprise and joy when he found love with Gloria and married her in 2018. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he spent many hours with them in restaurants, at home and in the “Pepere taxi”. We will all miss his grin and hearty laugh. In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his and Gloria’s children: Stephen Boisvert and his wife MaryLynne of Bristol, Deborah Perfetto and her husband Patrick of Burlington, Sharon Boisvert of Bristol, Noreen Nardulli and her husband Jim of East Hartford, Donna Maheu of Lebanon, Mary Brophy of New Mexico, Thomas Brophy of Massachusetts, Nicholas Brophy and his wife Tara of Trumbell, Theresa Blanchard and her wife Mary of Massachusetts; his brother, Robert Boisvert of Bristol; their twenty grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum located in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is honored to serve the Boisvert family. Please visit Ronald’s memorial website at http://www.FunkFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Francis De Sales,

180 Laurel Street,

Bristol, CT 06010.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous