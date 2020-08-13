Two Old Orchard Beach firefighters were injured Thursday afternoon while fighting a fire that broke out in a mobile home on Ryefield Drive.
Fire Chief Fred LaMontagne told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ-TV) that the injuries to the firefighters were not life threatening. He did not elaborate.
When firefighters arrived around 2:45 p.m., they encountered heavy fire coming from the front of the home at 8A Ryefield Drive.
“The heat and humidity definitely had an effect in the fighting of this fire,” LaMontagne told News Center.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to help investigate the cause.
