CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds became the third Major League Baseball team to have games called off because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park were postponed Saturday after one Cincinnati player tested positive.

The Reds join the Marlins and Cardinals with games called off because of positive tests on their roster, creating a ripple effect through the schedule that has limited some teams to a handful of games.

Major League Baseball was awaiting further test results and doing contact tracing to gauge the extent of the concerns. The Reds had one player sidelined earlier this season after a COVID-19 test that later turned out to be a false positive.

Matt Davidson tested positive during the opening series of the abbreviated, 60-game season and went on the injured list. Later tests cleared him. Three other Reds – Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel – missed games after feeling sick, but tested negative for the coronavirus and rejoined the team.

It was more unplanned time off for the Pirates, who opened the week with a three-game series against the Cardinals postponed. They split the first two games of their series with the Reds.

MLB postponed the rest of the series seven hours before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday night. Both teams are off Monday. The Reds have already played one seven-inning, makeup doubleheader this season necessitated by a rainout.

Rescheduling because of the coronavirus has resulted in a wide range of games played by MLB teams.

St. Louis resumed Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox after a 17-day pause. The Cardinals had played a total of five games, fewest by any team in the majors. By comparison, a dozen teams had played at least 20 games.

The Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak that spread to 18 members of the organization.

Miami had the first outbreak on the season’s opening weekend. At least 18 players were infected. The Marlins headed into their game Saturday with a 9-4 record – second-fewest games in the majors – but first place in the NL East based on winning percentage.

NATIONALS: World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Saturday because of the recurring nerve issue in his throwing hand that delayed his start to the 2020 season and cut short his second appearance after just 16 pitches.

The team classified his injury as “carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand.”

The 32-year-old Strasburg, who signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with Washington this offseason, is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts this season.

After being scratched from the rotation his first couple of turns, Strasburg made his debut last Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, but left during a five-run fifth inning. He shook his right hand vigorously after one pitch and said after the game the problem was still something he was trying to work through.

He pitched again Friday night at Baltimore, but was removed after getting only two outs.

“His thumb just goes numb. There’s like tingling in there. And they said it’s from his wrist,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday. “I’m going to do everything I can to take care of him. I don’t want to see him out there shaking his hand in pain. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out.”

This is Strasburg’s first trip to the IL since 2018. He has been on the IL more than 10 times over the years — including twice each in 2015, ‘16, ’17 and ’18 — since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft.

WHITE SOX: Chicago placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right shoulder.

The White Sox also transferred utilityman Leury García (sprained left thumb) to the 45-day injured list. Veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert was brought up from Chicago’s alternate training site in Schaumburg, and left-hander Bernardo Flores was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.

