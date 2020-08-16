American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of a sprained left thumb, joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the sidelines.

LeMahieu was hurt during an awkward swing in the fourth inning of Saturday night’s 11-5 victory over Boston and left the game two innings later. LeMahieu hurt the same thumb in 2018 while with Colorado. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu hold him the thumb felt similar Saturday night. LeMahieu was on the disabled list from May 14 to June 1 that year.

LeMahieu was sent for an MRI and CT scan on Saturday night. Slowed by COVID-19 when training resumed in July, he returned for Opening Day and is hitting .411 with two homers and eight RBI.

A 32-year-old second baseman, LeMahieu hits leadoff atop a powerful lineup on a team that leads the AL East with a 14-6 record, New York’s best start since 2003.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto put shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list, a day after he strained his right knee in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League. He entered Sunday fifth in the league in slugging (.672) and OPS (1.063).

REDS: Players and staff were tested for COVID-19 again Sunday as Major League Baseball tried to determine if more than one Cincinnati player has been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates were postponed Saturday after the player tested positive. Both teams had days off Monday, creating an opportunity for a makeup doubleheader, but MLB was waiting on further testing.

The Reds expect results of their latest tests on Monday, when a decision will be made whether they will travel to Kansas City for a two-game series that is scheduled to start Tuesday.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL will honor the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues with all players, managers, coaches and umpires wearing a commemorative patch on their uniforms. The special logo also will appear on bases and lineup cards.

The celebration had been scheduled for June 27 but was postponed when the start of the season was delayed by the coronavirus.

The upcoming festivities stirred a memory for Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, who said he was playing in the New York Yankees system at Single-A Greensboro in 1980 when he happened to meet pitching great Satchel Paige.

“I was in the South Atlantic League in a Shoney’s, just going in there after a game to get a burger, and Satchel was sitting there all by himself,” Mattingly said. “We ran back and got a couple of balls, and I still to this day have a Satchel Paige baseball.”

SUNDAY’S GAMES

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0: Nick Markakis drove in three runs, and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter to help visiting Atlanta tighten the NL East race.

Atlanta took two of three games from the first-place Marlins and trail them by only percentage points. The Braves haven’t lost a series to their division rivals since 2017, and are 31-10 against Miami over the last three seasons.

PHILLIES 6, METS 2: Andrew McCutchen entered as a mid-game injury replacement and hit a go-ahead, two-run home run to help Philadelphia complete a three-game sweep at home.

RAYS SWEEP BLUE JAYS: Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay, helped by a huge Toronto error, won 7-5 for its second victory of the day in Buffalo, New York.

Earlier, in the finish of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain, Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth to lift the Rays to a 3-2 win.

Aaron Loup (3-0) got the win in both games.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 5: Visiting Cleveland beat Detroit for the 20th straight time with the help of two home runs by Franmil Reyes.

Baltimore holds the record with 23 consecutive wins over Kansas City in 1969-70. The Indians can match that when they host Detroit for a three-game series next weekend.

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Sandy Leon also homered as the Indians connected a season-high five times.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 2: Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and Minnesota won at home.

WHITE SOX 7, CARDINALS 2: Chicago tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat visiting St. Louis.

Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected during a six-run fifth inning.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 2: Kyle Tucker homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Houston its fourth straight win.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5: Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and visiting Milwaukee got its third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

ATHLETICS 15, GIANTS 3: Stephen Piscotty, Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered during a nine-run burst in the fifth inning, and visiting Oakland clobbered San Francisco for its fourth straight win.

Piscotty matched his career high with five RBI as the A’s, with the best record in the AL, won for the 13th time in 15 games.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 4: Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to push Arizona past San Diego, completing a three-game sweep in Phoenix.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5: Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and visiting Washington scored an unearned run in the eighth to beat Baltimore.

ROCKIES 10, RANGERS 6: Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as Colorado won in Denver.

DODGERS 8, ANGELS 3: Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers swept a three-game series at Angel Stadium for the first time since interleague play began in 1997.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »