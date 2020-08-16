WINDHAM – Paul G. Lambert, 66 of Windham, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Highland Lake on August 9, 2020. He was born in Portland on April 19, 1954, the son of John D. Lambert Sr. and Connie Lambert and graduated from Portland High School in 1972.

He retired as Lieutenant from the Portland Fire Department after 27 years of service for the City of Portland where he was primarily stationed at Bramhall Fire Station. Anyone that knew him, knew how passionate he was about being a firefighter.

He was a compassionate and giving person. Anyone that knew him knows he would give you his shirt off his back. He loved his daughters and grandchildren and would always tell people how proud he was of them. He loved his family and friends all so much. He always lived life to the fullest.

He loved his place on Highland Lake where he enjoyed going on his boat, swimming with the kids, sitting around the fire and being with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his motorcycle which is called his “Baby” and going to Daytona Bike Week each year with the boys. He loved listening to music and going to concerts or his local hangouts to listen to a good band. He was a great cook and especially known for his chili and seafood chowder, among many other things. He use to cook meals for his crew at Bramhall Fire Station when he was working his shift.

He loved animals, especially his dog Jake. All the neighbor dogs would go to his house as he always had some kind of treat to give them. Often times if the neighbors couldn’t find their dog, they would check to see if they were at his house.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John D. Lambert Jr.

He is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Fillinger and her husband Fred and their children, Bailey, Kayla and Dylan and Donna Miles and her children, Nicholas and Caitlyn; his former wife Yvonne Lambert; his sister Carolyn Lyden and her husband Paul, and brothers, Anthony and Richard Lambert and many nieces and nephews.

At Paul’s request there will be no service. Due to COVID a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of his granddaughter Kayla, donations can be made to:

RSU# 14 Special Olympics

228 Windham Center Rd.

Windham, ME 04062

Please make checks out to RSU#14

Memo: Special Olympics

