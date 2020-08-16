YARMOUTH – Constance Hanson Harrison, 87, of Yarmouth, Maine, died peacefully on August 14, 2020, surrounded by family. The oldest daughter of Ralph Hanson and Mary Sudbay, Connie was born May 23, 1933, in Portland, Maine. Connie’s early years were happily spent living on Tyng Street in the Irish neighborhood of Portland’s West End where she and her sister, Sally, and brother, Ed, walked to the movies at the State Theatre for Saturday matinees and Deering Oaks for skating during the winter. She and her family later moved to Augusta where she attended Cony High School and made lifelong friends.Some of Connie’s favorite memories were made at Gorham State Teachers College. During her junior year, she was cast opposite another theatrical novice, Frank Harrison. Connie maintained it was “love at first sight” and went on to marry Frank in 1955. The two celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 6. Asked by her granddaughters what has been the best part of her life, “Nonnie” shared that she couldn’t choose but it was between marrying “Papa” and the birth of her five children, Michael, Peter, Scott, James, and Margaret, and her 19 grand- and great-grandchildren. Connie wore many hats in life, including as an elementary school teacher and then as a realtor as her kids grew older. The role she most cherished, though, was raising her children, which she put above all else. Connie was an active member of the First Parish Church in Yarmouth, participating on many committees and volunteering at bean suppers and the Clam Festival, where she made her famous strawberry-peach pies.Anyone who knew Connie knew immediately that her greatest joy was her family. Never one to back down from a challenge, she fed, dressed, and corralled five children for church each Sunday morning and yet never failed to have Sunday dinner on the table. She proudly taught each of her children and grandchildren to jitterbug and was always game for an impromptu dance lesson in the kitchen. Connie had the unique ability to connect with people, and her children and grandchildren were the direct beneficiaries of this gift. She saw each of them as individuals, taught them by example how to work hard, love fully, and enjoy the little things life offers. Always seeing the bright side, Connie’s zest for life was contagious. Her love for her family was boundless. She will be missed every day. Connie was predeceased by her younger brother, Ed. She leaves behind her loving husband, Frank, her five devoted children (and 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren): Michael and Trish Harrison (Joseph and Adrianne, Maia and Will; Emily and Jamie, Avery and Andrew), Peter and Janet Harrison (Adam and Jordana), Scott and Lisa Harrison (Margaret, Olivia, Kayla, Julia, and Sophia), James and Monty Hagen-Harrison (Gabriel and Eben), Margaret and Colin O’Neill (Anne, Eavan, Mairen, and Eliza). She is survived by her sister, Sally McMenamin, her sister-in-law, Ruth Hanson, and her many nephews and nieces. Connie will be missed by many dear friends.Heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Home Partners, Advantage Homecare, and Baysquare of Yarmouth. Many thanks also to Compassus and Northern Light Hospice for their support and wonderful care of Connie in her last days. A private celebration of Connie’s life for immediate family will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth, Maine. You may offer your condolences, share your memories or read more about Connie at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.comFor those who wish, donations may be made in Connie’s name to First Parish Congregational Church of Yarmouth or the charity of your choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous