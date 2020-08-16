PORTLAND – Lawrence E. “Bucky” Casale Sr., 77, of Cumberland Avenue died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Maine Medical Center following a decline in health.

Lawrence was born in Portland, Maine on November 20, 1942 the son of the late Samuel L. and Anne (Rowlatt) Casale. He attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1962.

During his high school years, Bucky was an outstanding athlete and excelled in baseball with the possibility of having a professional baseball career. It was also in those early years that he met the love of his life, Louise Tirabassi. On July 3, 1966, Lawrence and Louise were married at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the importance of a career in baseball switched to that of spending a lifetime with the woman he loved and raising a family.

Lawrence owned Bucky’s Variety in Scarborough and happily worked side by side, with his father. He was employed by Standard Linen and retiring from Maine Medical Center in the early ’90s. Within this time period, Bucky was also employed by Riverside Gold Course, working alongside his family and father-in-law, Golf Pro, Frank Tirabassi.

He had a strong faith and was a lifelong communicant of the Catholic Church and the St. Peter’s Parish in Portland. He instilled good morals and a never ending faith in all of his children.

Lawrence was an avid New England sports fan especially the Boston Red Sox, he loved playing whisk and rummy with his brother and sisters, doing word search, enjoyed a good Amato’s Italian, and was always up for an Angelone’s Pizza and a cold Miller Lite. He was born and raised on Merrill Street, Munjoy Hill, and enjoyed raising his family there. On July 22, 2018 he was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame with the Harold T. Andrews Post, Jr. League and the Cheverus Baseball Hall of Fame. His greatest love was the time he spent surrounded by his family, he loved his wife and children unconditionally. He will be remembered as solid, genuine, accepting, loving, faithful and devoted husband and father.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Springbrook Nursing Center in Westbrook and the staff of Maine Medical Center for the care, love and compassion shown to their father.

Lawrence was predeceased by two sisters, Rosemary McBride and Josephine Berube. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Louise Casale of Portland; a daughter, Brigida Anne Casale and her partner, Doug Brown of Westbrook, two sons, Lawrence Casale Jr. of Portland, and Christopher Casale and his husband, Jerome Kaper of Provincetown, MA; a sister Alice and her husband George Fernandez of Portland; a brother, Frederick and his wife Annette Casale of Portland. Brother-in-law, Gary Tirabassi Sr. and Colleen Tirabassi, of Yarmouth.

Visiting hours celebrating Lawrence’s life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter’s Church in Portland. To view Lawrence’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Lawrence’s memory to; Springbrook Nursing and

Rehabilitation Center,

300 Spring Street,

Westbrook, ME 04092

Guest Book