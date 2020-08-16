SOUTH PORTLAND – Carol Spencer Tasker, 87, of South Portland, Maine, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 13, 2020. Carol was the daughter of Malcolm Douglas and Anna Kittredge Tasker, who preceded her in death. Carol attended South Portland Schools and The University of Maine in Portland. Carol found joy and comfort in the simple things in life. She had a deep connection and love for those that live on the margins of life. Carol loved to read poetry and go on walks where she found peace in seeing God in creation. In Carol’s later years, she was blessed in finding freedom of expression through her own poetry and art. Her only sibling, Suzanne Tasker Rich Buteyn of Holland, Michigan, who will deeply miss her; a nephew, Mark C. Rich of Holland, Michigan, and a niece Roxanne R. Robinson of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, survive her. In addition to her parents, a nephew, Jonathan T. Rich of Rochester, New York, preceded her in death. Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland will handle the funeral arrangements, and interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in South Portland. A private memorial service will be held. Memories and reflections of Carol would be greatly appreciated by extended family members and may be submitted to Hobbs Funeral Home of South Portland, Maine, http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial gifts may be given to Hawthorne House, 6 Old County Road in Freeport, Maine, 04032, where she lived the last 12 years.

